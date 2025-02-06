Interest rates: What does a 0.25% cut mean for your mortgage, savings and bills?

The Bank of England (BoE) have today announced their base rate is to be cut 25 basis points, leaving the Bank Rate - what we might simply call the interest rate - at 4.5 per cent, the lowest it has been in the UK since mid-June 2023.

Around that time, with inflation rising fast and the BoE seeking to stem it, the base rate jumped from 3.5 per cent at the start of February to 5.25 per cent by August - causing a sharp increase in mortgage repayments, a battle for savers among banks and plenty of other side effects.

Now with both inflation and interest rates (generally, slowly) on the way back down, this is the first decrease the BoE (or their Monetary Policy Committee, technically) have applied since November last year, amid an eventual government aim to stem inflation at two per cent.

While it’s important to know what it all means for people on a day-to-day basis, it’s also kind of impossible to separate entirely individual financial situations to the overall economic picture of the country.

So, with that in mind, here’s a brief rundown of what has happened to lead us to an interest rate drop - and what it means for you.

UK growth, Rachel Reeves and how it impacts base rates

You may remember several negative headlines from the start of the year over Labour’s policies and approach and the effect on the country from a monetary perspective.

To distil down a very complex subject into a few sentences, one big argument was that the Budget from last year was not stimulating growth within the UK business sphere, while the additional costs - increases in wages and National Insurance contributions - were going to actively hamper them through financial pressures, jobs and needing to push price hikes.

When data last month showed a 0.1 per cent growth in the economy (data for November, it’s always trailing) it caused a surprise and was hailed as a “step in the right direction”, albeit a tiny one which needed to be quickened up.

UK economic growth has been forecast at around one per cent for 2025, which is lower than previously expected and perhaps even showing stagnating growth, so an interest rate cut is seen as one way to stimulate spending and give the economy a kickstart.

What’s next for Ms. Reeves and it might affect you, read on here. For the more immediate interest rate-related impact, however...

What does the lower interest rate mean for mortgages?

Starting at the top, then.

Broadly speaking, as increasing interest rates have meant mortgage repayments going up, then the reverse should also hold true: lower rates, lower repayments. However, there are several important things to note.

Story Continues