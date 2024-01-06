Interest rate cuts unlikely in 2024, warns founding MPC member

Dame DeAnne Julius served on the Bank of England’s first Monetary Policy Committee from 1997 to 2001 - ALAN WELLER/Bloomberg News

The Bank of England will not be able to cut interest rates this year, a founding member of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has warned.

High wage growth and the risk of further energy price shocks mean the Bank could have to raise interest rates rather than lower them, said Dame DeAnne Julius.

Her comments will dampen hopes that the Bank will be able to make its first rate cut in spring after inflation fell to a two-year low of 3.9pc in November.

City investors have priced in the first rate cut in May, while some economists have predicted that the Bank could lower rates from 5.25pc to 4pc in 2024.

Expectations of lower rates have already sparked a mortgage price war as banks battle for customers.

But Dame DeAnne, who served on the Bank’s first MPC from 1997 to 2001, said she doesn’t think rates will fall in 2024.

She said: “I don’t think the Bank will be able to because I don’t think inflation will come down much further or much faster. I think we are stuck with a fairly sticky inflation situation.

“Wages are just too strong. The labour market is too tight.”

There is also a risk of another rise in energy prices, Dame DeAnne warned, particularly as tensions rise in the Middle East.

It is feasible that the Bank could even need to make another increase in the Bank Rate to 5.5pc this year, she added.

Since December 2021, the Bank of England has raised its headline rate from a record low of 0.1pc to 5.25pc in a bid to bring runaway inflation back down to its target rate of 2pc.

Deutsche Bank expects the consumer prices index CPI will average 2.7pc across 2024.

Dame DeAnne said that the impact of high wage growth will continue to flow through the economy this year.

She said: “When you get the kind of high wage increases that we have seen, it affects the whole services sector, and that is a much bigger sector than the goods sector in our economy.”

Annual growth in regular earnings excluding bonuses was 7.3pc from August to October, according to the Office for National Statistics.

This was more than double the rate recorded in the same period in 2019.

Three of the Bank’s nine MPC members voted for a further increase in interest rates at the committee’s December meeting.