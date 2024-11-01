InterDigital Inc (IDCC) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Surpassing Expectations with Strong ...

Revenue: $129 million, exceeding the top end of guidance.

Adjusted EBITDA: $65 million, surpassing the outlook range of $36 million to $39 million.

Non-GAAP EPS: $1.63 per share, compared to the outlook of $0.70 to $0.80 per share.

Cash from Operations: $78 million.

Free Cash Flow: $65 million.

Cash Balance: Over $800 million at the end of the quarter.

Recurring Revenue: $99 million.

Catch-up Revenue: $30 million.

CE and IoT Revenue Growth: Up 15% year over year.

Full Year Revenue Guidance: Increased to $860 million, a $145 million increase from prior guidance.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin: Expected 63% for full year 2024.

Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR): Approximately $470 million, an increase of more than $80 million.

Release Date: October 31, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

InterDigital Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) delivered a strong third quarter with revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and EPS all exceeding the high end of their guidance range.

The company signed a new license agreement with OPPO Group, covering worldwide sales of OPPO, Realme, and OnePlus branded mobile devices, which also led to the dismissal of all pending litigations between the parties.

InterDigital Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) raised its 2024 annual guidance by $145 million at midpoint to $860 million, driven by accelerated business momentum and major deals.

The company has licensed about 70% of smartphone devices globally, including agreements with top manufacturers like Samsung, Apple, and Xiaomi.

InterDigital Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) continues to strengthen its patent portfolio, being ranked among the top five patent owners in Wi-Fi, 5G, and advanced video compression by LexisNexis.

Negative Points

The expiration of the Huawei agreement at the end of 2023 contributed to a decrease in year-over-year total revenue for Q3.

Despite the strong performance, the company still faces ongoing arbitration with Lenovo and Samsung, which could impact future revenue recognition.

Litigation expenses remain a concern, although they were down this quarter, future costs are uncertain as the company continues to defend its patent portfolio.

The company faces challenges in signing agreements with remaining major smartphone vendors like Huawei and Vivo, which could delay further revenue growth.

InterDigital Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) acknowledges that the video services market is a large greenfield opportunity, but the timing of securing deals in this area remains uncertain.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you clarify the fourth quarter guidance, particularly regarding OPPO and Lenovo, and whether there is any Samsung revenue included? A: Our Q4 guidance includes revenue from the new OPPO agreement and Lenovo arbitration. Similar to Samsung, Lenovo's terms will be set through arbitration, and we are booking revenue based on a conservative estimate. For Samsung, we expect the arbitration result soon after the end of the year, and we continue to recognize revenue conservatively until then.

Story Continues