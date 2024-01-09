InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Is Aiming To Keep Up Its Impressive Returns

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Ergo, when we looked at the ROCE trends at InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG), we liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for InterContinental Hotels Group:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.34 = US$893m ÷ (US$4.2b - US$1.5b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, InterContinental Hotels Group has an ROCE of 34%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Hospitality industry average of 7.3%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for InterContinental Hotels Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering InterContinental Hotels Group here for free.

So How Is InterContinental Hotels Group's ROCE Trending?

InterContinental Hotels Group deserves to be commended in regards to it's returns. The company has employed 37% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 34%. With returns that high, it's great that the business can continually reinvest its money at such appealing rates of return. If InterContinental Hotels Group can keep this up, we'd be very optimistic about its future.

The Key Takeaway

In short, we'd argue InterContinental Hotels Group has the makings of a multi-bagger since its been able to compound its capital at very profitable rates of return. And the stock has followed suit returning a meaningful 75% to shareholders over the last five years. So even though the stock might be more "expensive" than it was before, we think the strong fundamentals warrant this stock for further research.

One more thing to note, we've identified 2 warning signs with InterContinental Hotels Group and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

