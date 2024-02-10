Intercontinental Exchange Inc Chief Accounting Officer Sells Company Shares

Chief Accounting Officer James Namkung has sold 1,182 shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) on February 8, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 3,431 shares of the company and has not made any purchases of the stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It provides data services for commodity and financial markets, as well as offers mortgage technology and services.

The insider transaction history at Intercontinental Exchange Inc indicates a trend of more insider selling than buying over the past year, with 28 insider sells and no insider buys recorded.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc were trading at $132.03, giving the company a market capitalization of $77.58 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 32.34, above both the industry median of 19.26 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio was 1.36, with a GF Value of $97.30, indicating that Intercontinental Exchange Inc was significantly overvalued according to GuruFocus's valuation model. The GF Value is determined by historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

