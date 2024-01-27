Interactive Brokers Group Inc CIO Thomas Frank Sells 92,959 Shares

Thomas Frank, the Chief Information Officer of Interactive Brokers Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBKR), sold 92,959 shares of the company on January 25, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $91.19 per share, resulting in a total value of $8,478,318.21.

Interactive Brokers Group Inc operates as an automated electronic broker and market maker in equities, options, futures, bonds, and foreign exchange instruments on more than 135 electronic exchanges and market centers around the world. The company caters to institutional and individual customers, offering trading in multiple currencies and a robust trading platform.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 771,191 shares of Interactive Brokers Group Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys but 46 insider sells for the company.

On the valuation front, Interactive Brokers Group Inc's shares were trading at $91.19 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $9.817 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 16.21, which is below the industry median of 19.38 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GF Value, with a share price of $91.19 and a GuruFocus Value of $124.65, Interactive Brokers Group Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.73, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Undervalued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider selling as it can provide insights into an insider's perspective on the value of the company's stock. However, insider transactions are not necessarily indicative of future stock performance and can be influenced by various factors, including personal financial requirements or portfolio diversification strategies.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

