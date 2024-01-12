Thomas Frank, the Chief Information Officer of Interactive Brokers Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBKR), executed a sale of 26,015 shares in the company on January 10, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was carried out at an average price of $87.19 per share, resulting in a total value of $2,268,708.85.

Interactive Brokers Group Inc, operating through its subsidiaries, is a global electronic brokerage firm. It facilitates trade execution and clearing of products, including stocks, options, futures, forex, bonds, and mutual funds. The company caters to institutional and professional traders with its advanced trading technology.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 486,136 shares of Interactive Brokers Group Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by Thomas Frank is part of a broader pattern of insider transactions at the company. In the past year, there have been no insider buys and 45 insider sells.

Interactive Brokers Group Inc CIO Thomas Frank Sells 26,015 Shares

On the valuation front, Interactive Brokers Group Inc's shares were trading at $87.19 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $9.537 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 16.00, which is below the industry median of 19.03 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.96, with a GF Value of $91.27, indicating that Interactive Brokers Group Inc is considered Fairly Valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is determined by historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Interactive Brokers Group Inc CIO Thomas Frank Sells 26,015 Shares

The insider's recent transaction may provide investors with an insight into the company's stock valuation and insider sentiment. However, it is important for investors to consider a wide range of factors, including broader market trends, company performance, and other insider transactions, when making investment decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

