Interactive Brokers Group Inc CIO Thomas Frank Sells 84,477 Shares

Thomas Frank, the Chief Information Officer of Interactive Brokers Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBKR), sold 84,477 shares of the company on February 2, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The shares were sold at a price of $93.77 per share, resulting in a transaction amount of $7,923,019.29.

Interactive Brokers Group Inc operates as an automated electronic broker and market maker. The company specializes in routing orders and executing and processing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds on more than 135 electronic exchanges and market centers around the world. It serves institutional and individual investors.

Over the past year, Thomas Frank has sold a total of 960,066 shares of Interactive Brokers Group Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider's recent sale contributes to a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 48 insider sells for the company.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, Interactive Brokers Group Inc's stock was trading at $93.77, giving the company a market capitalization of $10.172 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stood at 16.80, which is below the industry median of 18.84 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, with a stock price of $93.77 and a GF Value of $123.64, Interactive Brokers Group Inc is considered Modestly Undervalued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.76. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

