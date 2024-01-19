Thomas Frank, the Chief Information Officer of Interactive Brokers Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBKR), sold 28,325 shares of the company on January 17, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $88.53 per share, resulting in a total value of $2,507,682.25.

Interactive Brokers Group Inc, headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, operates as an automated electronic broker and market maker. The company services financial professionals, institutions, and individual investors by providing direct access to stocks, options, futures, forex, bonds, and funds on over 135 markets in 33 countries.

Over the past year, Thomas Frank has sold a total of 566,671 shares of Interactive Brokers Group Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider's recent sale contributes to a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 46 insider sells for the company.

On the valuation front, Interactive Brokers Group Inc's shares were trading at $88.53 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $9.505 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 15.69, which is below the industry median of 19.215 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GF Value, with a price of $88.53 and a GuruFocus Value of $90.79, Interactive Brokers Group Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.98, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued.

Interactive Brokers Group Inc CIO Thomas Frank Sells 28,325 Shares

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

The recent insider transaction may provide investors with an insight into the company's current valuation and insider sentiment, although it is important to consider a wide range of factors when evaluating the potential future performance of Interactive Brokers Group Inc's stock.

