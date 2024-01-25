Thomas Frank, the Chief Information Officer of Interactive Brokers Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBKR), sold 96,928 shares of the company on January 23, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $91.09 per share, resulting in a total value of $8,833,446.52.

Interactive Brokers Group Inc is a brokerage firm that provides direct access trade execution and clearing services to institutional and professional traders for a wide variety of electronically traded products including stocks, options, futures, forex, bonds, CFDs and funds worldwide. The company operates through its subsidiaries around the globe.

Over the past year, Thomas Frank has sold a total of 678,232 shares of Interactive Brokers Group Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider's recent sale further aligns with the overall insider trend for the company, which has seen 46 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Interactive Brokers Group Inc CIO Thomas Frank Sells 96,928 Shares

On the valuation front, Interactive Brokers Group Inc's shares were trading at $91.09 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $9.825 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 16.22, which is lower than the industry median of 19.685 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, with a price of $91.09 and a GuruFocus Value of $124.65, Interactive Brokers Group Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.73, indicating that the stock is Modestly Undervalued.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider selling as it can provide insights into an insider's perspective on the value of the company's stock. However, insider transactions are not necessarily indicative of future stock performance and can be influenced by a variety of factors, including personal financial requirements or portfolio diversification strategies.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

