Intelbras SA (BSP:INTB3) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Record Revenue Growth Amid Margin ...

Release Date: October 29, 2024

Positive Points

Intelbras SA (BSP:INTB3) reported a substantial 33% year-on-year increase in revenue for the third quarter of 2024.

The company achieved a record net revenue of 1.2 billion in the quarter.

Net income grew by 16.6%, reaching almost 130 million.

The security segment, which accounts for 54% of revenue, grew by 27.3% year-on-year.

The information communication technology segment saw a significant year-on-year growth of over 37%.

Negative Points

Gross margin compression affected the results despite the increase in revenue.

Logistics and manufacturing costs increased, impacting margins negatively.

The exchange rate fluctuations led to delays in price adjustments, affecting profitability.

Operating cash flow faced pressure due to investments and dividend payouts.

The company experienced challenges in the implementation of new manufacturing processes, leading to higher costs.

Q & A Highlights

Q: The consolidated margin was compressed this quarter. Can you provide more insight into what to expect for the fourth quarter of 2024 and 2025? A: Altair Silvestri, CEO, stated that the fourth quarter is expected to show better results as the issues from the past are no longer present. Enrique Fernandez, Communications Superintendent Director, added that new partnerships and portfolios are contributing to growth, and local manufacturing is expected to improve margins.

Q: Revenue in security was higher than expected. What are your growth expectations and innovations in this area? A: Altair Silvestri, CEO, highlighted growth avenues in security, including new technologies and vertical projects. The focus is on delivering comprehensive security solutions with integrated software, AI, and improved products for both short and long-term growth.

