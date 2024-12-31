Intel Stumbles: Stock Plunges 60% in 2024 as AI Rivals Leave It in the Dust

Tracking behind the 29% bump in the Nasdaq Composite, chip behemoth Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was one of the biggest losers after a 60% decline in its stock value in 2024. Driven by advances in artificial intelligence chip technology, competitor Nvidia (NVDA) soared 173% during the same period; AMD (AMD) declined 17%.Head of research for Manhattan Venture Partners, Santosh Rao stated Intel's issues might not be resolved. "They really missed the boat," Rao said, noting the company's modest advance speed fueled by artificial intelligence. "Today, artificial intelligence, inferencing, and training take front stage. They have to catch up; it will take time."Intel lost more in 2024 with the December departure of CEO Pat Gelsinger. Gelsinger has managed restructuring projects involving job losses, funding secured under the CHIPS Act, and ambitions for sophisticated artificial intelligence chip fabrication to compete with Nvidia since 2021.Notwithstanding these initiatives, the company's departure from its conventional computing business has been slow, which disadvantages it in the fast-evolving chip market. Pointing out the challenges of recovering in an industry driven by faster-moving rivals, market analysts remain cautious as Intel intends to rebuild in 2025.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

