Intel, Nvidia shares Dropped Amid Growing Fears of Escalating US-China Chip Conflict

On Nov 11, Chips stock dragged down Nasdaq as big names like Intel (INTC, Financial), Nvidia (NVDA, Financial), Micron (MU, Financial), and Qualcomm (QCOM, Financial) saw their stocks plunge, with Intel declining by over 4% and Nvidia by 1.6% and posting losses. This downturn occurred against the Commerce Department's strict export restrictions to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSM, Financial). They demanded that the tech giant stop exporting its advanced AI chips to China. The action was applied due to the rising concerns over security by the US Government and the continuously brewing chip war with China, which has raised alarm across the semiconductor industry.

It becomes evident that TSMC's decision to stop selling Chinese customers AI chips, including the innovative 7-nanometer process, could deepen the existing U.S.-China chip war, especially in the wake of President-elect Donald Trump's administration, which previously targeted Chinese tech firms, including Huawei. As these tensions rise, the chip sector finds further instability, creating warnings across the market.

While the overall market maintains an optimistic tone and has recently bounced back after Trump's victory, semiconductors are trapped in an unstable position, and investors remain cautious of problems connected with Sino-American relations and policies.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

