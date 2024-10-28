Is Intel (INTC) Poised for a Quantum Leap with Silicon Spin Qubits?

We recently published a list of 10 Best Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy According to Analysts. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) stands against other best quantum computing stocks to buy according to analysts.

The modern digital world is built with its transistor-based chips on the foundations of Quantum Mechanics, the physics governing the world at the fundamental level.

However, the world has barely scratched the surface when it comes to the full potential of Quantum Mechanics, that is, until Quantum computing came to the foray. In the same spirit but in different light to its classical counterpart, quantum-computing technology seeks to exploit particle superpositions for computing operations.

It differs from classical computing due to the particle superpositions that occur at the quantum scale, allowing a qubit to be in a state of both 0 and 1 until it interacts with the environment. This exploit would allow Quantum computers to outperform classical computers exponentially in certain computing tasks. This could have huge implications for healthcare, finance, telecom, and energy industries, among others, ushering the world in a new era of accelerated economic growth. Mckinsey estimates that an economic value of $0.9 – $2 trillion can be extracted by 2035 across four industries – chemicals, life sciences, finance and mobility – due to quantum computing.

The McKinsey report estimates the Quantum computing market size to be between $45 billion to $131 billion by 2040.

Precedence Research appears more conservative and probably more grounded (You’ll see why). According to their report, the market for quantum computing is around $1 billion as of this year and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 30.9% from 2024 to 2034, reaching a size of $16 billion by the end of the forecast period. The US is expected to comprise $7 billion of the projected quantum market pie by the end of 2034. The market in the US is expected to grow at a CAGR of 31.2% from 2024-2034. As of 2023, North America unsurprisingly comprises 61% of the quantum-computing market.

As we point out in a similar article from May, analyzing the quantum-computing equity market based on an ETF exposed to it is a bit tricky. Very few companies have core business related to quantum computing and most companies in these ETFs have peripheral Quantum computing projects but are big and high-performing in other industries that are core to their business, so an ETF’s performance wouldn’t be saying much about the quantum computing industry.

