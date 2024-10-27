Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) Strengthens AI Offerings in Partnership with Iterate.ai, Rolling Out Generate for Innovative AI Solutions
In a recent Tech Check program, CNBC’s Deirdre Bosa reports on how OpenAI’s head of Global Affairs is laying out his vision of what the government can do to keep American Artificial Intelligence on top. Currently leading policy at OpenAI, Chris Lehane talks about the AI policy at a time when everyone, including the industry and government, is trying to get their hands on AI policy. According to Lehane, the stakes in AI are higher than anything he has ever seen. He states how China has shared the idea of wanting to be the dominant player in AI by 2030, and that even though the US is currently in the lead, the fact that it stays on the top isn’t guaranteed. In an open letter to Washington, his Op-ed makes it clear that no matter who wins the election in less than two weeks, the US must be the leader in AI and the right way to do that is by laying the right infrastructure. The stakes involve the autocratic versus democratic development of AI, states Lehane, emphasizing the need for the U.S. to maintain its leadership in this field while ensuring that AI is built upon democratic values, principles, and benefits.
As we delve deeper into the critical issues concerning AI leadership and policy, it’s equally essential to examine the latest developments in the field that are shaping technology and industries. In the latest round of AI developments, an OpenAI spokesperson revealed that the company is reportedly planning to release its next frontier AI model, codenamed Orion, by December. This release is going to be in the form of a phased rollout, where it will gradually release the model to trusted partners before a broader rollout through ChatGPT. The upcoming frontier model release is quite crucial, considering that the company has recently raised $6.6 billion in funding at a $157 billion valuation. Moreover, investors anticipate more advanced models to maintain its leadership in the tech industry.
Rival Anthropic comes bearing their own set of breaking news. As reported by Tech Crunch, Anthropic’s Claude chatbot can now write and run JavaScript code itself. The company has launched a new analysis code tool for Claude which is currently in preview, enabling the AI to provide “mathematically precise and reproducible answers” by performing calculations and analyzing data from files such as spreadsheets and PDFs, and that too, with interactive visualizations.
“Think of the analysis tool as a built-in code sandbox, where Claude can do complex math, analyze data, and iterate on different ideas before sharing an answer. Instead of relying on abstract analysis alone, it can systematically process your data — cleaning, exploring, and analyzing it step-by-step until it reaches the correct result”.
Despite the rapid advancements in AI technology, there are growing concerns about its limitations and potential drawbacks at the same time. In recent news, OpenAI’s AI-powered transcription tool, Whisper, has been reportedly “hallucinating”. OpenAI may deem it to have near “human level robustness and accuracy”, but interviews with more than a dozen software engineers, developers, and academic researchers reveal that some of the invented text can include racial commentary, violent rhetoric, and even imagined medical treatments. A University of Michigan researcher found hallucinations in 80% of the audio transcriptions he examined during a study of public meetings.
Such mistakes could have “really grave consequences,” particularly in hospital settings…Nobody wants a misdiagnosis” and that “There should be a higher bar.”
With that, let's look at the 15 recent AI news that nobody should miss.
Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)
Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) is an American multinational corporation and technology company that is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and selling of computing and related products and services. It was once a very important chip company, but its failure to proactively prioritize GPUs that are more effective for AI has left it lagging behind in the industry. As of today, it is leveraging its established presence in data centers to support the growing demand for AI applications.
On October 24, Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) and Iterate.ai, an AI platform enabling enterprises to build production-ready AI applications and ready-to-use products for private AI requirements, announced that they have entered into a partnership to bring Generate, Iterate.ai’s secure AI Manager application, to Intel AI PCs. Generate employs RAG and multiple secure vector databases and runs LLMs locally on AI PCs using its advanced capabilities, enabling businesses with a personal AI assistant and instant go-to resource for business guidance and generative AI needs. The partnership will enable Intel to incorporate Generate into application bundles for use with its Intel Meteor Lake AI PCs and the upcoming Lunar Lake AI PCs.
“We are excited to collaborate with Iterate.ai to bring the AI capabilities offered by Generate to Intel AI PCs. This unleashes the productivity benefits of generative AI to Intel AI PC users with enhanced privacy and security as the applications run locally on the device. Users can confidently gain insights and efficiencies leveraging private documents to answer questions, generate content, instantly retrieve information and more.” - Justin Christiansen, GM Software and Services Partners at Intel.
