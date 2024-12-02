Intel Corporation (INTC) Secures $7.8 Billion CHIPS Act Grant to Boost Chip Production in Ohio

We recently compiled a list of the 10 AI News Updates You Should Not Miss. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) stands against the other AI stocks you should not miss.

Latest reports, published by MIT News, suggest that researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have developed a more efficient algorithm, called Model-Based Transfer Learning (MBTL), to improve AI decision-making in tasks like traffic control, which involves high variability. Reinforcement learning models, commonly used for AI decision-making, often fail when facing minor changes in their training tasks. MBTL strategically selects the most impactful tasks to train on, improving overall performance while reducing training costs.

For example, controlling traffic in a city involves numerous intersections with varying conditions. Instead of training separate algorithms for each intersection or one generalized algorithm for all, MBTL identifies and trains on a subset of key intersections. It leverages zero-shot transfer learning, allowing trained models to perform well on untrained, similar tasks. Per the report, this technique could revolutionize complex systems, reducing costs and improving AI reliability. The research received funding from NSF, Amazon Robotics, and others.

A technician soldering components for a semiconductor board.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 68

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) markets key technologies for smart devices. The company recently finalized a $7.8 billion grant with the US government under the CHIPS Act. The deal will speed up the development and production of chips at Intel plants in Ohio. Reacting to this development, Steve Stivers, CEO of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce, recently told WOSU Public Media that $1.5 billion of the grant is earmarked for Ohio, and the whole supply chain for the new fab was going to develop in central Ohio.

