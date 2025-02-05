Intapp (INTA): AI-Powered DealCloud Enhancements Boost Professional Services

In This Article:
We recently published a list of 12 AI News and Ratings Investors are Keeping Their Eye On. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) stands against other AI news and ratings investors are keeping their eye on.
How AI Is Shaping Global Power and Innovation
Josh Wolfe, co-founder of Lux Capital, discussed the current AI space and the increasing importance of both capital and human talent in the field as he joined Caroline Hyde and Mike Shepard on “Bloomberg Technology.” He highlighted how investments in large foundation models, previously seen as groundbreaking, are being overshadowed by more cost-effective open-source models and the rise of novel AI applications, especially in physical intelligence, robotics, and biology.
Wolfe pointed out the significance of AI models’ geopolitical implications, especially regarding the competition between the U.S. and China. He stressed that U.S. leadership in AI is at risk due to China’s rapid advancements and its ability to produce a significant portion of AI talent globally. Wolfe also highlighted concerns about China’s state-backed companies, such as TikTok and Huawei, which he views as extensions of the Chinese government, posing national security risks. He emphasized the importance of attracting top international talent to the U.S. to maintain a competitive edge, as China produces a large percentage of AI researchers and students.
Additionally, Wolfe noted the growing significance of AI infrastructure, especially in hardware and inference. He predicts a shift toward on-device AI processing, which could reduce reliance on cloud-based systems and change the competitive landscape in AI. On national security, Wolfe praised initiatives that foster collaboration between technologists, policymakers, and venture capitalists to strengthen U.S. competitiveness. He also expressed concern about potential challenges to scientific research funding under the current administration, urging more federal investment in basic science and research to promote innovation, especially in physical sciences, robotics, and space exploration.
Wolfe concluded by stressing the need for more support for young researchers, as significant breakthroughs often come from ambitious and unconventional ideas, and called for a stronger focus on advancing U.S. leadership in these fields.
For this article, we selected AI stocks by reviewing news articles, stock analysis, and press releases. We listed the stocks in ascending order of their hedge fund sentiment taken from Insider Monkey’s database of 900 hedge funds.
Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)
Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 20
Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) offers AI-powered solutions for deal management, compliance, time tracking, and collaboration, serving professional services firms globally.
On February 4, Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) reported Q2 non-GAAP EPS of $0.21, surpassing estimates by $0.05. Revenue for the quarter totaled $121.21 million, reflecting a 16.7% year-over-year increase, in line with expectations. In the quarter, Intapp continued advancing its vertical AI roadmap, introducing an AI-powered search feature within Intapp Assist for DealCloud. The feature allows professionals to use natural language queries to combine various types of DealCloud data, enabling them to answer more complex questions and apply broader firm-wide intelligence to their work.
Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) also deepened DealCloud’s integration with Microsoft Outlook and added a new integration with Google Calendar and Gmail to streamline workflows. Additionally, Intapp expanded its Walls for Copilot to include risk assessment data, allowing firms to manage the data Copilot can access for each professional. The solution now also detects and alerts compliance teams about potential data oversharing and security risks within documents stored in OneDrive, improving the secure adoption of AI and reinforcing Intapp’s partnership with Microsoft.
Overall, INTA ranks 6th on our list of AI news and ratings investors are keeping their eye on. While we acknowledge the potential of INTA as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns and doing so within a shorter time frame. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than INTA but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.
