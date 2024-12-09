Insurer ASR says it could invest in Dutch defence companies

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch insurer ASR said on Monday it would consider investing in Dutch defence companies, following a call from the government to provide capital for a stronger European defence industry.

The second-largest insurer in the Netherlands normally excludes investments in defence companies under its policies for responsible investments.

It said it would now consider exceptions for companies based in the Netherlands, on the condition that they are not involved with the production or distribution of controversial weapons or civilian firearms, and don't supply high-risk countries.

"With increasing geopolitical tensions and global stability and security under pressure, there is growing political pressure and societal demand for a strong and robust Dutch and European defence industry," ASR's chief executive officer Jos Baeten said.

"ASR feels a moral responsibility and sees opportunities to contribute through targeted investments within the Netherlands, under strict conditions."

