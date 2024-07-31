Insurance won’t pay my stolen bike claim because the lock was stolen, too

A police warning but what if you have locked your bike and the lock is stolen too? Photograph: Nikki Court/Alamy

My e-bike was been stolen this month but my insurer, Homeprotect, has rejected the claim because there is no evidence of damage to the lock. That’s because the thief made off with it, too.

The bike was listed on my policy as a specific item to be covered even away from home. I don’t believe that the policy wording is clear. It should state that a bike theft claim will only be considered where there is CCTV proof or a broken lock is found.

I can’t tell you how upsetting this is. I am 68 years old and bought the bike just before lockdown and it was a life-saver. It’s kept me mobile and sane.

I’d parked it outside my art class, locked to a bike stand. I came out and it was gone.

I reported the theft to the police and gave Homeprotect the crime reference. I’ve asked the company to review its decision but so far it has not changed its mind.

I used my bike every day because Brighton is so hilly, and also for long rides such as Land’s End to Edinburgh. A replacement will cost at least £2,500.

This leaves me in an impossible situation. I’m being penalised because the thief took the lock.

JC, Brighton

Bike theft is a huge problem, with almost 300,000 instances every year in England and Wales alone. You had spent a lot of money on a gold standard lock, so it was galling to be turned down on the basis there was “no evidence that damage was caused to gain access to the bike”. This seemed very unfair.

Unfortunately, there was no CCTV either. However, Homeprotect has reconsidered your claim (you had also appealed against the decision) and admits it made a mistake.

A spokesperson for Homeprotect says: “We’re very sorry about the poor experience JC has had in trying to resolve her claim for her stolen e-bike. We made a mistake in declining this claim and have since overturned the decision, with a payment being made to the customer for the value specified for the bike, plus the cost of the lock.

“We acknowledge the distress that’s been caused by this claim being dealt with incorrectly, are reviewing our internal processes to ensure this doesn’t happen again and have offered additional compensation to JC as a gesture of goodwill.”

Thieves can be very determined, as you discovered, but it’s worth reading Cycling UK’s useful guide to what kind of lock to buy so you at least have a fighting chance.

The payment should be in your bank account soon. You had hoped to cycle from Edinburgh to John o’Groats in August if you could get a replacement bike in time, so hopefully the trip is back on.

