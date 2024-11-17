Insurance Australia Group Limited (ASX:IAG) most popular amongst individual investors who own 57% of the shares, institutions hold 36%

Key Insights

Significant control over Insurance Australia Group by individual investors implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

A total of 25 investors have a majority stake in the company with 40% ownership

Insiders have been buying lately

Every investor in Insurance Australia Group Limited (ASX:IAG) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. With 57% stake, individual investors possess the maximum shares in the company. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Meanwhile, institutions make up 36% of the company’s shareholders. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Insurance Australia Group.

View our latest analysis for Insurance Australia Group

ASX:IAG Ownership Breakdown November 17th 2024

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Insurance Australia Group?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Insurance Australia Group. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Insurance Australia Group's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

ASX:IAG Earnings and Revenue Growth November 17th 2024

Insurance Australia Group is not owned by hedge funds. State Street Global Advisors, Inc. is currently the largest shareholder, with 7.1% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 6.0% and 5.2% of the stock.

A deeper look at our ownership data shows that the top 25 shareholders collectively hold less than half of the register, suggesting a large group of small holders where no single shareholder has a majority.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Story Continues