Insufficient Growth At Alcom Group Berhad (KLSE:ALCOM) Hampers Share Price

Alcom Group Berhad's (KLSE:ALCOM) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 3.2x might make it look like a strong buy right now compared to the market in Malaysia, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 16x and even P/E's above 28x are quite common. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so limited.

For instance, Alcom Group Berhad's receding earnings in recent times would have to be some food for thought. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think the company won't do enough to avoid underperforming the broader market in the near future. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

Check out our latest analysis for Alcom Group Berhad

We don't have analyst forecasts, but you can see how recent trends are setting up the company for the future by checking out our free report on Alcom Group Berhad's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Is Alcom Group Berhad's Growth Trending?

Alcom Group Berhad's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very poor growth or even falling earnings, and importantly, perform much worse than the market.

Taking a look back first, the company's earnings per share growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 51%. This has erased any of its gains during the last three years, with practically no change in EPS being achieved in total. Accordingly, shareholders probably wouldn't have been overly satisfied with the unstable medium-term growth rates.

This is in contrast to the rest of the market, which is expected to grow by 15% over the next year, materially higher than the company's recent medium-term annualised growth rates.

In light of this, it's understandable that Alcom Group Berhad's P/E sits below the majority of other companies. Apparently many shareholders weren't comfortable holding on to something they believe will continue to trail the bourse.

Story continues

What We Can Learn From Alcom Group Berhad's P/E?

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

As we suspected, our examination of Alcom Group Berhad revealed its three-year earnings trends are contributing to its low P/E, given they look worse than current market expectations. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. If recent medium-term earnings trends continue, it's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

Having said that, be aware Alcom Group Berhad is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, you should know about.

If P/E ratios interest you, you may wish to see this free collection of other companies with strong earnings growth and low P/E ratios.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.