Instone Real Estate Group SE (ETR:INS) is largely controlled by institutional shareholders who own 68% of the company

Key Insights

Institutions' substantial holdings in Instone Real Estate Group implies that they have significant influence over the company's share price

A total of 5 investors have a majority stake in the company with 52% ownership

Using data from analyst forecasts alongside ownership research, one can better assess the future performance of a company

If you want to know who really controls Instone Real Estate Group SE (ETR:INS), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are institutions with 68% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Because institutional owners have a huge pool of resources and liquidity, their investing decisions tend to carry a great deal of weight, especially with individual investors. Hence, having a considerable amount of institutional money invested in a company is often regarded as a desirable trait.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Instone Real Estate Group.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Instone Real Estate Group?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Instone Real Estate Group does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Instone Real Estate Group's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. Instone Real Estate Group is not owned by hedge funds. Activum SG Capital Management Limited is currently the company's largest shareholder with 28% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 11% and 5.4% of the stock.

Story Continues