Instone Real Estate Group SE (XTER:INS) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Cash Flow and ...

Operating Cash Flow: EUR127.1 million.

Financial Leverage (LTC): 8.8%.

Cash Position: Approximately EUR270 million.

Adjusted Revenues: EUR384.5 million.

Gross Margin: 24.2%.

Adjusted Earnings After Tax: EUR29 million.

Sales: EUR156.6 million, over 70% increase from the previous year.

Debt Reduction: More than EUR160 million year-on-year.

Liquidity Position: Almost EUR270 million.

Net Debt/EBITDA: 1.5 times.

Presold Projects Under Construction: EUR2.9 billion, 91% sold.

Future Revenues from Presold Projects: More than EUR440 million.

Secure Future Cash Flows: More than EUR200 million.

Release Date: November 07, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Instone Real Estate Group SE (XTER:INS) delivered a solid performance in Q3 2024, maintaining strong cash generation with an operating cash flow of EUR 127.1 million.

The company has a low financial leverage with an LTC of only 8.8% and a substantial cash position of around EUR 270 million, positioning it well for future growth investments.

Retail sales have significantly recovered, driven by buy-to-let investors and a rising share of owner-occupiers, indicating improved market conditions.

Instone Real Estate Group SE (XTER:INS) achieved a high gross margin of 24.2%, reflecting operational excellence and cost leadership.

The company is confident in achieving its full-year 2024 targets, with expected revenues in the lower half of the forecast range and adjusted earnings within the range of EUR 30 to 40 million.

Negative Points

Adjusted revenues for the first nine months of 2024 were slightly below the previous year's level, attributed to lower construction output.

Institutional investors remain cautious, impacting the pace of institutional deal signings.

The market for institutional transactions is still challenging, with only one additional transaction expected by year-end.

The gross margin is expected to decrease slightly in the future due to a change in the product mix and construction price inflation.

The company faces challenges in the acquisition market, with sellers still asking for high values despite market conditions, delaying potential acquisitions.

Q & A Highlights

Q: How do the current government troubles in Germany impact Instone Real Estate Group SE? A: Kruno Crepulja, CEO, mentioned that all political parties recognize the necessity to increase residential spaces in Germany. He believes the situation could be positive or at least neutral for Instone, as the government may push to increase the supply of flats.

Story Continues