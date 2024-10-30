Institutions profited after Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V.'s (AMS:TKWY) market cap rose €83m last week but individual investors profited the most
In This Article:
Key Insights
-
Just Eat Takeaway.com's significant individual investors ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public
-
The top 12 shareholders own 52% of the company
-
A look at the shareholders of Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (AMS:TKWY) can tell us which group is most powerful. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are individual investors with 45% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).
While individual investors were the group that reaped the most benefits after last week’s 4.1% price gain, institutions also received a 33% cut.
Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Just Eat Takeaway.com, beginning with the chart below.
What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Just Eat Takeaway.com?
Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.
We can see that Just Eat Takeaway.com does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Just Eat Takeaway.com's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.
It looks like hedge funds own 15% of Just Eat Takeaway.com shares. That's interesting, because hedge funds can be quite active and activist. Many look for medium term catalysts that will drive the share price higher. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is The Baupost Group, L.L.C. with 8.4% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 7.6% and 6.6%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. Jitse Groen, who is the second-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Chief Executive Officer.
A closer look at our ownership figures suggests that the top 12 shareholders have a combined ownership of 52% implying that no single shareholder has a majority.
While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.
Insider Ownership Of Just Eat Takeaway.com
The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.
I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.
We can see that insiders own shares in Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V.. The insiders have a meaningful stake worth €177m. Most would see this as a real positive. Most would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. Still, it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.
General Public Ownership
The general public-- including retail investors -- own 45% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.
NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.
