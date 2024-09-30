Institutional shareholders may be less affected by Yinson Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:YINSON) pullback last week after a year of 9.8% returns

Key Insights

Significantly high institutional ownership implies Yinson Holdings Berhad's stock price is sensitive to their trading actions

54% of the business is held by the top 5 shareholders

Ownership research along with analyst forecasts data help provide a good understanding of opportunities in a stock

Every investor in Yinson Holdings Berhad (KLSE:YINSON) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are institutions with 45% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Institutional investors endured the highest losses after the company's market cap fell by RM363m last week. However, the 9.8% one-year returns may have helped alleviate their overall losses. But they would probably be wary of future losses.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Yinson Holdings Berhad, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Yinson Holdings Berhad?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Yinson Holdings Berhad. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Yinson Holdings Berhad's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Yinson Holdings Berhad is not owned by hedge funds. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Yinson Legacy Sdn Bhd with 19% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 18% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 7.6% by the third-largest shareholder.

On looking further, we found that 54% of the shares are owned by the top 5 shareholders. In other words, these shareholders have a meaningful say in the decisions of the company.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Yinson Holdings Berhad

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

We can report that insiders do own shares in Yinson Holdings Berhad. This is a big company, so it is good to see this level of alignment. Insiders own RM732m worth of shares (at current prices). If you would like to explore the question of insider alignment, you can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 24% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 22%, of the shares on issue. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Yinson Holdings Berhad (at least 2 which can't be ignored) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

