Institutional owners may ignore KLA Corporation's (NASDAQ:KLAC) recent US$9.8b market cap decline as longer-term profits stay in the green

Key Insights

Significantly high institutional ownership implies KLA's stock price is sensitive to their trading actions

A total of 19 investors have a majority stake in the company with 51% ownership

Ownership research along with analyst forecasts data help provide a good understanding of opportunities in a stock

A look at the shareholders of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) can tell us which group is most powerful. With 90% stake, institutions possess the maximum shares in the company. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Institutional investors was the group most impacted after the company's market cap fell to US$86b last week. However, the 14% one-year return to shareholders might have softened the blow. They should, however, be mindful of further losses in the future.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of KLA, beginning with the chart below.

NasdaqGS:KLAC Ownership Breakdown November 16th 2024

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About KLA?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in KLA. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at KLA's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

NasdaqGS:KLAC Earnings and Revenue Growth November 16th 2024

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. KLA is not owned by hedge funds. Our data shows that The Vanguard Group, Inc. is the largest shareholder with 10% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 8.7% and 4.4% of the stock.

Looking at the shareholder registry, we can see that 51% of the ownership is controlled by the top 19 shareholders, meaning that no single shareholder has a majority interest in the ownership.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of KLA

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

