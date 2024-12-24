Institutional owners may ignore ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SPRY) recent US$67m market cap decline as longer-term profits stay in the green

Key Insights

Given the large stake in the stock by institutions, ARS Pharmaceuticals' stock price might be vulnerable to their trading decisions

54% of the business is held by the top 8 shareholders

Insiders have been selling lately

To get a sense of who is truly in control of ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. We can see that institutions own the lion's share in the company with 36% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

No shareholder likes losing money on their investments, especially institutional investors who saw their holdings drop 5.8% in value last week. However, the 117% one-year returns may have helped alleviate their overall losses. We would assume however, that they would be on the lookout for weakness in the future.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about ARS Pharmaceuticals.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About ARS Pharmaceuticals?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

ARS Pharmaceuticals already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at ARS Pharmaceuticals' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

It would appear that 11% of ARS Pharmaceuticals shares are controlled by hedge funds. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is RA Capital Management, L.P. with 11% of shares outstanding. With 11% and 8.5% of the shares outstanding respectively, Deerfield Management Company, L.P. Series C and OrbiMed Advisors LLC are the second and third largest shareholders. Furthermore, CEO Richard Lowenthal is the owner of 5.7% of the company's shares.

