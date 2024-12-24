Institutional owners may ignore ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SPRY) recent US$67m market cap decline as longer-term profits stay in the green

In This Article:
Key Insights
-
Given the large stake in the stock by institutions, ARS Pharmaceuticals' stock price might be vulnerable to their trading decisions
-
54% of the business is held by the top 8 shareholders
-
To get a sense of who is truly in control of ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. We can see that institutions own the lion's share in the company with 36% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.
No shareholder likes losing money on their investments, especially institutional investors who saw their holdings drop 5.8% in value last week. However, the 117% one-year returns may have helped alleviate their overall losses. We would assume however, that they would be on the lookout for weakness in the future.
Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about ARS Pharmaceuticals.
Check out our latest analysis for ARS Pharmaceuticals
What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About ARS Pharmaceuticals?
Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.
ARS Pharmaceuticals already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at ARS Pharmaceuticals' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.
It would appear that 11% of ARS Pharmaceuticals shares are controlled by hedge funds. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is RA Capital Management, L.P. with 11% of shares outstanding. With 11% and 8.5% of the shares outstanding respectively, Deerfield Management Company, L.P. Series C and OrbiMed Advisors LLC are the second and third largest shareholders. Furthermore, CEO Richard Lowenthal is the owner of 5.7% of the company's shares.
We also observed that the top 8 shareholders account for more than half of the share register, with a few smaller shareholders to balance the interests of the larger ones to a certain extent.
Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.
Insider Ownership Of ARS Pharmaceuticals
The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.
Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.
Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.. It has a market capitalization of just US$1.1b, and insiders have US$214m worth of shares in their own names. That's quite significant. It is good to see this level of investment. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.
General Public Ownership
With a 11% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over ARS Pharmaceuticals. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.
Private Equity Ownership
With a stake of 20%, private equity firms could influence the ARS Pharmaceuticals board. Sometimes we see private equity stick around for the long term, but generally speaking they have a shorter investment horizon and -- as the name suggests -- don't invest in public companies much. After some time they may look to sell and redeploy capital elsewhere.
Next Steps:
While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Be aware that ARS Pharmaceuticals is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...
If you would prefer discover what analysts are predicting in terms of future growth, do not miss this free report on analyst forecasts.
NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.
Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.
This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.