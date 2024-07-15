Institutional investors are Silence Therapeutics plc's (NASDAQ:SLN) biggest bettors and were rewarded after last week's US$76m market cap gain

Key Insights

Institutions' substantial holdings in Silence Therapeutics implies that they have significant influence over the company's share price

The top 7 shareholders own 52% of the company

Insiders own 25% of Silence Therapeutics

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. With 41% stake, institutions possess the maximum shares in the company. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

And things are looking up for institutional investors after the company gained US$76m in market cap last week. The one-year return on investment is currently 251% and last week's gain would have been more than welcomed.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Silence Therapeutics, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Silence Therapeutics?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Silence Therapeutics. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Silence Therapeutics, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

It looks like hedge funds own 5.1% of Silence Therapeutics shares. That worth noting, since hedge funds are often quite active investors, who may try to influence management. Many want to see value creation (and a higher share price) in the short term or medium term. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Richard Griffiths with 16% of shares outstanding. Robert Keith is the second largest shareholder owning 8.8% of common stock, and TCG Crossover Management, LLC holds about 7.1% of the company stock.

We also observed that the top 7 shareholders account for more than half of the share register, with a few smaller shareholders to balance the interests of the larger ones to a certain extent.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Silence Therapeutics

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Silence Therapeutics plc. Insiders have a US$236m stake in this US$960m business. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 15% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Silence Therapeutics. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Equity Ownership

With a stake of 13%, private equity firms could influence the Silence Therapeutics board. Some investors might be encouraged by this, since private equity are sometimes able to encourage strategies that help the market see the value in the company. Alternatively, those holders might be exiting the investment after taking it public.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Silence Therapeutics better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Silence Therapeutics you should be aware of, and 1 of them is potentially serious.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

