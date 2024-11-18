Institutional investors in Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMT) see US$36m decrease in market cap last week, although long-term gains have benefitted them.

Key Insights

Significantly high institutional ownership implies Sagimet Biosciences' stock price is sensitive to their trading actions

A total of 9 investors have a majority stake in the company with 53% ownership

Insider ownership in Sagimet Biosciences is 10%

Every investor in Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMT) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. With 40% stake, institutions possess the maximum shares in the company. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Institutional investors was the group most impacted after the company's market cap fell to US$151m last week. However, the 57% one-year returns may have helped alleviate their overall losses. We would assume however, that they would be on the lookout for weakness in the future.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Sagimet Biosciences, beginning with the chart below.

NasdaqGM:SGMT Ownership Breakdown November 18th 2024

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Sagimet Biosciences?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Sagimet Biosciences. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Sagimet Biosciences, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

NasdaqGM:SGMT Earnings and Revenue Growth November 18th 2024

Our data indicates that hedge funds own 17% of Sagimet Biosciences. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. Our data shows that Baker Bros. Advisors LP is the largest shareholder with 9.1% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 7.5% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 6.3% by the third-largest shareholder.

We also observed that the top 9 shareholders account for more than half of the share register, with a few smaller shareholders to balance the interests of the larger ones to a certain extent.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

