Institutional investors own a significant stake of 40% in Deterra Royalties Limited (ASX:DRR)

Key Insights

Given the large stake in the stock by institutions, Deterra Royalties' stock price might be vulnerable to their trading decisions

50% of the business is held by the top 8 shareholders

Insiders have bought recently

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Deterra Royalties Limited (ASX:DRR), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are institutions with 40% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Since institutional have access to huge amounts of capital, their market moves tend to receive a lot of scrutiny by retail or individual investors. Therefore, a good portion of institutional money invested in the company is usually a huge vote of confidence on its future.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Deterra Royalties, beginning with the chart below.

View our latest analysis for Deterra Royalties

ASX:DRR Ownership Breakdown February 8th 2025

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Deterra Royalties?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Deterra Royalties already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Deterra Royalties' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

ASX:DRR Earnings and Revenue Growth February 8th 2025

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Deterra Royalties. Iluka Resources Limited is currently the largest shareholder, with 20% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 6.8% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 5.1% by the third-largest shareholder.

We also observed that the top 8 shareholders account for more than half of the share register, with a few smaller shareholders to balance the interests of the larger ones to a certain extent.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Story Continues