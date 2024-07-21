Institutional investors own a significant stake of 39% in Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Key Insights

Given the large stake in the stock by institutions, Abeona Therapeutics' stock price might be vulnerable to their trading decisions

52% of the business is held by the top 11 shareholders

Insiders have sold recently

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. We can see that institutions own the lion's share in the company with 39% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Given the vast amount of money and research capacities at their disposal, institutional ownership tends to carry a lot of weight, especially with individual investors. Therefore, a good portion of institutional money invested in the company is usually a huge vote of confidence on its future.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Abeona Therapeutics.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Abeona Therapeutics?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Abeona Therapeutics already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Abeona Therapeutics, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

It would appear that 23% of Abeona Therapeutics shares are controlled by hedge funds. That's interesting, because hedge funds can be quite active and activist. Many look for medium term catalysts that will drive the share price higher. Suvretta Capital Management, LLC is currently the company's largest shareholder with 9.0% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 7.9% and 5.8% of the stock. Additionally, the company's CEO Vishwas Seshadri directly holds 2.3% of the total shares outstanding.

Looking at the shareholder registry, we can see that 52% of the ownership is controlled by the top 11 shareholders, meaning that no single shareholder has a majority interest in the ownership.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Abeona Therapeutics

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in Abeona Therapeutics Inc.. In their own names, insiders own US$11m worth of stock in the US$209m company. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 33% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

