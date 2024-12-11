Institutional investors own a significant stake of 42% in Braemar Plc (LON:BMS)

Key Insights

Given the large stake in the stock by institutions, Braemar's stock price might be vulnerable to their trading decisions

50% of the business is held by the top 24 shareholders

Insiders have bought recently

A look at the shareholders of Braemar Plc (LON:BMS) can tell us which group is most powerful. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 42% to be precise, is institutions. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Since institutional have access to huge amounts of capital, their market moves tend to receive a lot of scrutiny by retail or individual investors. As a result, a sizeable amount of institutional money invested in a firm is generally viewed as a positive attribute.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Braemar.

LSE:BMS Ownership Breakdown December 11th 2024

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Braemar?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Braemar already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Braemar's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

LSE:BMS Earnings and Revenue Growth December 11th 2024

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Braemar. Our data shows that Schroder Investment Management Limited is the largest shareholder with 5.3% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 5.0% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 3.9% by the third-largest shareholder. Additionally, the company's CEO James Christopher Gundy directly holds 2.8% of the total shares outstanding.

Looking at the shareholder registry, we can see that 50% of the ownership is controlled by the top 24 shareholders, meaning that no single shareholder has a majority interest in the ownership.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

