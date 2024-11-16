Institutional investors may adopt severe steps after The Kraft Heinz Company's (NASDAQ:KHC) latest 5.6% drop adds to a year losses

Key Insights

Given the large stake in the stock by institutions, Kraft Heinz's stock price might be vulnerable to their trading decisions

51% of the business is held by the top 9 shareholders

Insiders have sold recently

A look at the shareholders of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) can tell us which group is most powerful. With 55% stake, institutions possess the maximum shares in the company. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

And institutional investors endured the highest losses after the company's share price fell by 5.6% last week. Needless to say, the recent loss which further adds to the one-year loss to shareholders of 3.1% might not go down well especially with this category of shareholders. Often called “market movers", institutions wield significant power in influencing the price dynamics of any stock. As a result, if the downtrend continues, institutions may face pressures to sell Kraft Heinz, which might have negative implications on individual investors.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Kraft Heinz.

Check out our latest analysis for Kraft Heinz

NasdaqGS:KHC Ownership Breakdown November 16th 2024

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Kraft Heinz?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Kraft Heinz does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Kraft Heinz's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

NasdaqGS:KHC Earnings and Revenue Growth November 16th 2024

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. Hedge funds don't have many shares in Kraft Heinz. Our data shows that Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is the largest shareholder with 27% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 7.6% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 5.9% by the third-largest shareholder.

Story Continues