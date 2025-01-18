Institutional investors have a lot riding on The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) with 84% ownership

Key Insights

Significantly high institutional ownership implies Travelers Companies' stock price is sensitive to their trading actions

A total of 15 investors have a majority stake in the company with 50% ownership

Insiders have sold recently

Every investor in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. We can see that institutions own the lion's share in the company with 84% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Last week’s 3.1% gain means that institutional investors were on the positive end of the spectrum even as the company has shown strong longer-term trends. The one-year return on investment is currently 15% and last week's gain would have been more than welcomed.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Travelers Companies.

NYSE:TRV Ownership Breakdown January 18th 2025

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Travelers Companies?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Travelers Companies. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Travelers Companies' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

NYSE:TRV Earnings and Revenue Growth January 18th 2025

Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. Hedge funds don't have many shares in Travelers Companies. The Vanguard Group, Inc. is currently the largest shareholder, with 9.5% of shares outstanding. BlackRock, Inc. is the second largest shareholder owning 8.5% of common stock, and State Street Global Advisors, Inc. holds about 6.9% of the company stock.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 15 have the combined ownership of 50% in the company, suggesting that no single shareholder has significant control over the company.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

