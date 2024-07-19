Institutional investors have a lot riding on The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU) with 47% ownership

Key Insights

Institutions' substantial holdings in Alumasc Group implies that they have significant influence over the company's share price

A total of 10 investors have a majority stake in the company with 51% ownership

Insiders own 23% of Alumasc Group

Every investor in The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. We can see that institutions own the lion's share in the company with 47% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

And last week, institutional investors ended up benefitting the most after the company hit UK£81m in market cap. The gains from last week would have further boosted the one-year return to shareholders which currently stand at 49%.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Alumasc Group.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Alumasc Group?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Alumasc Group already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Alumasc Group's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Alumasc Group. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is John McCall with 12% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 9.2% and 7.6% of the stock. In addition, we found that G. Hooper, the CEO has 2.9% of the shares allocated to their name.

On further inspection, we found that more than half the company's shares are owned by the top 10 shareholders, suggesting that the interests of the larger shareholders are balanced out to an extent by the smaller ones.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of Alumasc Group

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of The Alumasc Group plc. Insiders have a UK£19m stake in this UK£81m business. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 28% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Alumasc Group better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks for example - Alumasc Group has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

