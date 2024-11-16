Institutional investors control 79% of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) and were rewarded last week after stock increased 4.9%

Key Insights

Institutions' substantial holdings in Delta Air Lines implies that they have significant influence over the company's share price

51% of the business is held by the top 15 shareholders

Recent sales by insiders

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. We can see that institutions own the lion's share in the company with 79% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Last week’s 4.9% gain means that institutional investors were on the positive end of the spectrum even as the company has shown strong longer-term trends. One-year return to shareholders is currently 80% and last week’s gain was the icing on the cake.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Delta Air Lines.

NYSE:DAL Ownership Breakdown November 16th 2024

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Delta Air Lines?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Delta Air Lines already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Delta Air Lines' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

NYSE:DAL Earnings and Revenue Growth November 16th 2024

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. Delta Air Lines is not owned by hedge funds. The Vanguard Group, Inc. is currently the company's largest shareholder with 11% of shares outstanding. BlackRock, Inc. is the second largest shareholder owning 6.6% of common stock, and Capital Research and Management Company holds about 6.0% of the company stock.

Looking at the shareholder registry, we can see that 51% of the ownership is controlled by the top 15 shareholders, meaning that no single shareholder has a majority interest in the ownership.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

