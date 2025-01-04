Institutional investors control 44% of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) and were rewarded last week after stock increased 12%

Key Insights

Significantly high institutional ownership implies TeraWulf's stock price is sensitive to their trading actions

The top 18 shareholders own 50% of the company

15% of TeraWulf is held by insiders

A look at the shareholders of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) can tell us which group is most powerful. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are institutions with 44% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

And things are looking up for institutional investors after the company gained US$266m in market cap last week. One-year return to shareholders is currently 222% and last week’s gain was the icing on the cake.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of TeraWulf.

NasdaqCM:WULF Ownership Breakdown January 4th 2025

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About TeraWulf?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that TeraWulf does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at TeraWulf's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

NasdaqCM:WULF Earnings and Revenue Growth January 4th 2025

Hedge funds don't have many shares in TeraWulf. From our data, we infer that the largest shareholder is Nazar Khan (who also holds the title of Top Key Executive) with 6.5% of shares outstanding. Its usually considered a good sign when insiders own a significant number of shares in the company, and in this case, we're glad to see a company insider play the role of a key stakeholder. The Vanguard Group, Inc. is the second largest shareholder owning 6.1% of common stock, and BlackRock, Inc. holds about 5.3% of the company stock. Furthermore, CEO Paul Prager is the owner of 1.2% of the company's shares.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 18 have the combined ownership of 50% in the company, suggesting that no single shareholder has significant control over the company.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

