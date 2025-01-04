Institutional investors control 44% of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) and were rewarded last week after stock increased 12%

In This Article:
Significantly high institutional ownership implies TeraWulf's stock price is sensitive to their trading actions
The top 18 shareholders own 50% of the company
A look at the shareholders of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) can tell us which group is most powerful. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are institutions with 44% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.
And things are looking up for institutional investors after the company gained US$266m in market cap last week. One-year return to shareholders is currently 222% and last week’s gain was the icing on the cake.
In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of TeraWulf.
What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About TeraWulf?
Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.
We can see that TeraWulf does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at TeraWulf's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.
Hedge funds don't have many shares in TeraWulf. From our data, we infer that the largest shareholder is Nazar Khan (who also holds the title of Top Key Executive) with 6.5% of shares outstanding. Its usually considered a good sign when insiders own a significant number of shares in the company, and in this case, we're glad to see a company insider play the role of a key stakeholder. The Vanguard Group, Inc. is the second largest shareholder owning 6.1% of common stock, and BlackRock, Inc. holds about 5.3% of the company stock. Furthermore, CEO Paul Prager is the owner of 1.2% of the company's shares.
After doing some more digging, we found that the top 18 have the combined ownership of 50% in the company, suggesting that no single shareholder has significant control over the company.
While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.
Insider Ownership Of TeraWulf
The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.
Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.
Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in TeraWulf Inc.. It has a market capitalization of just US$2.1b, and insiders have US$307m worth of shares in their own names. That's quite significant. Most would say this shows a good degree of alignment with shareholders, especially in a company of this size. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.
General Public Ownership
With a 28% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over TeraWulf. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.
Private Company Ownership
We can see that Private Companies own 13%, of the shares on issue. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.
It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand TeraWulf better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for TeraWulf (2 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.
