Insteel Industries Inc (IIIN) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Navigating Challenges with ...

Net Earnings: $4.7 million or $0.24 per share, down from $5.6 million or $0.29 per share a year ago.

Net Sales: Decreased by 14.7% to $134.3 million.

Average Selling Prices: Declined by 12.9% year-over-year and 2.8% sequentially.

Shipments: Fell by 2.1% year-over-year and 5.2% sequentially.

Gross Profit: Decreased by $1.7 million to $12.3 million.

Gross Margin: Increased by 20 basis points to 9.1% year-over-year, but declined by 150 basis points sequentially.

SG&A Expense: Decreased to $7.5 million or 5.6% of net sales from $8.1 million or 5.2% of net sales last year.

Effective Tax Rate: 23%, slightly up from 22.5% last year.

Cash Flow from Operations: Declined to $16.2 million from $38.6 million last year.

Capital Expenditures: $1.7 million for the quarter, totaling $19.1 million for the year.

Cash on Hand: $111.5 million, with no debt.

Shareholder Returns: $52.8 million returned through dividends and share buybacks.

Release Date: October 17, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Insteel Industries Inc (NYSE:IIIN) maintained a strong financial position with $111.5 million in cash and no debt.

The company returned $52.8 million to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks in fiscal 2024.

Gross margin increased by 20 basis points to 9.1% due to lower unit conversion costs and higher production levels.

Capital expenditures for fiscal 2025 are expected to be $22 million, indicating ongoing investment in growth and technology.

Insteel Industries Inc (NYSE:IIIN) is optimistic about the impact of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act on future demand.

Negative Points

Net earnings for the fourth quarter dropped to $4.7 million from $5.6 million a year ago.

Net sales fell by 14.7% due to a 12.9% decline in average selling prices.

Shipments decreased by 2.1% year-over-year and 5.2% sequentially due to weak market conditions and adverse weather.

The company faces ongoing competitive pricing pressures and low-priced PC strand imports impacting margins.

Cash flow from operations declined significantly to $16.2 million from $38.6 million last year.

Story continues

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the month-to-month cadence of shipments in July, August, and September? A: The first part of the quarter was lower, and we finished September year-over-year, pretty much even. - H. Woltz, CEO

Q: What were the impacts on volumes in the quarter, considering factors like adverse weather and low-price PC strand imports? A: We lost hundreds of production and shipping hours due to weather events, including hurricanes. Business is probably better than our shipments reflect, and there's optimism among our customers. - H. Woltz, CEO

Q: What's your outlook on volume growth in fiscal '25 considering IIJA funds and other factors? A: We expect a gradual increase in activity in our markets over 2025. The fundamentals are solid, though we don't expect an explosion of volumes. - H. Woltz, CEO

Q: How are you progressing with the conversion of rebar users to your engineered structural mesh product? A: We are fully committed and making good progress, having created substantial new infrastructure within the company to promote and sell the product. - H. Woltz, CEO

Q: Are there any levers outside of trade restrictions to lessen the impact of import price pressures, especially in the PC strand market? A: We are pursuing countries and importers violating U.S. trade laws. The Section 232 tariff situation is unique, and we're working with the administration to resolve it. - H. Woltz, CEO

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

