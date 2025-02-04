Instant View: China announces tit-for-tat tariffs as US levies come into effect

(Reuters) - China on Tuesday slapped tariffs on U.S. imports in a rapid response to new U.S. duties on Chinese goods, renewing a trade war between the world's top two economies as President Donald Trump sought to punish China for not halting the flow of illicit drugs.

Trump's additional 10% tariff across all Chinese imports into the U.S. came into effect at 12:01 a.m. ET on Tuesday (0501 GMT).

On Monday, Trump suspended his threat of 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada at the last minute, agreeing to a 30-day pause in return for concessions on border and crime enforcement with the two neighbouring countries.

COMMENTS:

SHIER LEE LIM, LEAD FX & MACRO STRATEGIST FOR APAC, CONVERA, SINGAPORE

"China's calibrated retaliatory measures - targeting energy, agriculture, and machinery - aim to pressure key U.S. export sectors while mitigating domestic inflation risks. Our analysis aligns with estimates of asymmetric growth impacts: U.S. GDP could slow by 0.8–1.0 percentage points in 2025, versus a more contained around 0.4-point drag for China, reflecting its trade diversification since 2018.

"While the immediate inflationary impact of these tariffs appears limited (around 10–20 bps added to U.S. CPI), supply chain disruptions - particularly in energy and tech - pose upside risks. Markets currently price minimal escalation probability, but complacency may overlook spillover potential, including broader U.S.-EU or semiconductor tariffs post-April's policy review.

On FX, safe-haven flows should bolster the USD and JPY near-term. For USD/CNY, technical and structural pressures - including PBOC tolerance boundaries - suggest a move toward 7.50–7.60 if tariffs persist, though Beijing's stabilisation efforts remain a counterbalance.

"The imminent Trump-Xi dialogue is pivotal. While de-escalation could briefly lift risk assets, we advise defensive positioning, favouring USD liquidity and hedging against incremental trade shocks."

NAKA MATSUZAWA, CHIEF MACRO STRATEGIST, NOMURA, TOKYO

"Although it's still highly unpredictable, but you can kind of see through what Trump says and does ... (Mexico and Canada) are not economic rivals, it's part of (the United States') supply chain. So destroying those two economies really does not help the United States. So there was threat, but what (the U.S.) wants to get from them is perhaps ... some concession on the trade issues or economic issues.

"But on China, it's a totally different story because it's an economic rival as well as political (rival). Cutting off (China) from the supply chain or even economically beat(ing) them is one of the key pillars of the Trump government, so unless China makes huge concessions economically, I really don't think Trump will stop this tariff or (maybe) even just keep going."

