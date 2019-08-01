The Instant Pot Lux is $49 at Walmart — $10 cheaper than on Prime Day

Twitter More

TL;DR: The ultra-simple 6-quart Instant Pot Lux is on sale for $49 at Walmart, a savings of $30.

Today marks the first day of August (how?) and also kicks off NFL season with the first pre-season game.

Even if you don't care about ~sports~, you can at least appreciate football season for its tailgate food. It's never too early to start planning game day recipes, and an Instant Pot is the ultimate tailgate companion. The 6-quart Instant Pot Lux is on sale for just $49 today, which is $10 less than its Prime Day price a few weeks ago — and it has free next-day delivery.

