Inspired Entertainment, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:INSE) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 67% Above Its Share Price

Key Insights
The projected fair value for Inspired Entertainment is US$17.15 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity
Inspired Entertainment is estimated to be 40% undervalued based on current share price of US$10.30
Our fair value estimate is 27% higher than Inspired Entertainment's analyst price target of US$13.50
In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.
We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.
The Model
We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.
Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:
10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast
|
2025
|
2026
|
2027
|
2028
|
2029
|
2030
|
2031
|
2032
|
2033
|
2034
|
Levered FCF ($, Millions)
|
US$43.5m
|
US$42.1m
|
US$41.5m
|
US$41.4m
|
US$41.7m
|
US$42.2m
|
US$42.9m
|
US$43.7m
|
US$44.7m
|
US$45.7m
|
Growth Rate Estimate Source
|
Analyst x3
|
Analyst x2
|
Est @ -1.37%
|
Est @ -0.18%
|
Est @ 0.66%
|
Est @ 1.25%
|
Est @ 1.66%
|
Est @ 1.95%
|
Est @ 2.15%
|
Est @ 2.29%
|
Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 11%
|
US$39.2
|
US$34.2
|
US$30.4
|
US$27.4
|
US$24.9
|
US$22.7
|
US$20.8
|
US$19.2
|
US$17.7
|
US$16.3
("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$253m
The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 11%.
Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2034 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$46m× (1 + 2.6%) ÷ (11%– 2.6%) = US$569m
Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$569m÷ ( 1 + 11%)10= US$203m
The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$456m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$10.3, the company appears quite undervalued at a 40% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.
Important Assumptions
We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Inspired Entertainment as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 11%, which is based on a levered beta of 2.000. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.
SWOT Analysis for Inspired Entertainment
Strength
-
No major strengths identified for INSE.
Weakness
-
Interest payments on debt are not well covered.
Opportunity
-
Expected to breakeven next year.
-
Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.
Threat
-
Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.
-
Total liabilities exceed total assets, which raises the risk of financial distress.
Next Steps:
Whilst important, the DCF calculation is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. What is the reason for the share price sitting below the intrinsic value? For Inspired Entertainment, we've compiled three fundamental items you should further examine:
