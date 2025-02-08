Inspired Entertainment, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:INSE) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 67% Above Its Share Price

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Inspired Entertainment is US$17.15 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Inspired Entertainment is estimated to be 40% undervalued based on current share price of US$10.30

Our fair value estimate is 27% higher than Inspired Entertainment's analyst price target of US$13.50

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Model

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$43.5m US$42.1m US$41.5m US$41.4m US$41.7m US$42.2m US$42.9m US$43.7m US$44.7m US$45.7m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x3 Analyst x2 Est @ -1.37% Est @ -0.18% Est @ 0.66% Est @ 1.25% Est @ 1.66% Est @ 1.95% Est @ 2.15% Est @ 2.29% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 11% US$39.2 US$34.2 US$30.4 US$27.4 US$24.9 US$22.7 US$20.8 US$19.2 US$17.7 US$16.3

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$253m

