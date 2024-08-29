Insmed (INSM) Rose Due to Positive Trial Results

Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management company, released its “Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund” second quarter 2024 investor letter. A copy of the letter can be downloaded here. Small-cap stocks were unable to sustain the positive gains made in the first quarter and finished the second quarter in negative territory. Among the style indexes, the Russell 2000® Growth Index outperformed the Russell 2000® Value Index by a modest margin, with a decrease of 2.92% compared to a decrease of 3.75%. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2024.

Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund highlighted stocks like Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) in its Q2 2024 investor letter. Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) is a biopharmaceutical company that develops therapeutic products for patients with serious and rare diseases. The one-month return of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) was 5.20%, and its shares gained 246.60% of their value over the last 52 weeks. On August 28, 2024, Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) stock closed at $76.53 per share with a market capitalization of $13.152 billion.

Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund stated the following regarding Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) in its Q2 2024 investor letter:

"Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) develops therapeutic products for patients with lung diseases. Its initial product, Arikayce, is for patients with refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) lung disease and has a large addressable market. The company recently tested another product, Brensocatib, in a phase 3 trial for patients with bronchiectasis. Investors were excited about the positive results from the trial, demonstrating a reduction in pulmonary exacerbations, especially given the fact that the drug has a much larger addressable market."

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) is not on our list of 31 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 74 hedge fund portfolios held Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) at the end of the second quarter which was 48 in the previous quarter. Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) reported global net revenues of $75.5 million in the first quarter of 2024, up 16% compared to Q1 2023.

