Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Second-Quarter Results: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For This Year

It's been a good week for Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest second-quarter results, and the shares gained 3.0% to US$73.98. Revenues of US$90m beat expectations by a respectable 2.9%, although statutory losses per share increased. Insmed lost US$1.94, which was 48% more than what the analysts had included in their models. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Insmed's 15 analysts is for revenues of US$357.9m in 2024. This would reflect a meaningful 8.9% increase on its revenue over the past 12 months. Per-share losses are predicted to creep up to US$5.11. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$353.2m and losses of US$4.64 per share in 2024. While this year's revenue estimates held steady, there was also a considerable increase in loss per share expectations, suggesting the consensus has a bit of a mixed view on the stock.

As a result, there was no major change to the consensus price target of US$86.38, with the analysts implicitly confirming that the business looks to be performing in line with expectations, despite higher forecast losses. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Insmed at US$103 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$72.00. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of Insmed'shistorical trends, as the 19% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2024 is roughly in line with the 22% annual growth over the past five years. Compare this with the broader industry (in aggregate), which analyst estimates suggest will see revenues grow 23% annually. So it's pretty clear that Insmed is expected to grow slower than similar companies in the same industry.

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at Insmed. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting that it's tracking in line with expectations. Although our data does suggest that Insmed's revenue is expected to perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$86.38, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Insmed analysts - going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Insmed has 4 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about.

