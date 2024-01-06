Insmed Inc Chief Commercial Officer John Wise Sells 21,238 Shares

John Wise, Chief Commercial Officer of Insmed Inc (NASDAQ:INSM), executed a sale of 21,238 shares in the company on January 5, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed's first commercial product is ARIKAYCE, which is approved in the United States, the European Union, and Japan. The company is also advancing a robust pipeline of investigational therapies to address a range of diseases with high unmet medical need.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 28,270 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent transaction is part of a series of sales by the insider, indicating a consistent pattern of share disposals over the period.

The insider transaction history for Insmed Inc reveals a trend of more insider sales than purchases over the past year. Specifically, there has been only 1 insider buy compared to 25 insider sells during this timeframe.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Insmed Inc were trading at $29.2, giving the company a market capitalization of $4.198 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.04, with a GF Value of $28.14, categorizing Insmed Inc as Fairly Valued according to GuruFocus' valuation metrics.

The GF Value is a proprietary valuation metric used by GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor reflecting past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and stakeholders often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into how the company's executives view the stock's value and future prospects. The consistent selling by the insider may be of interest to current and potential shareholders.

