Insiders Give Up US$71k As 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Stock Drops To US$0.55

Insiders who bought US$126.0k worth of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SXTP) stock at an average buy price of US$1.27 over the last year may be disappointed by the recent 24% decrease in the stock. Insiders buy with the expectation to see their investments rise in value over a period of time. However, recent losses have rendered their above investment worth US$54.8k which is not ideal.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Chairman Geoffrey Dow bought US$90k worth of shares at a price of US$1.27 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$0.55 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqCM:SXTP Insider Trading Volume February 9th 2025

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought US$118k worth of shares. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Does 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Our data suggests 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals insiders own 3.6% of the company, worth about US$145k. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

