Insiders At Quanta Services Sold US$67m In Stock, Alluding To Potential Weakness

Over the past year, many Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) insiders sold a significant stake in the company which may have piqued investors' interest. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Quanta Services

The President, Earl Austin, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$34m worth of shares at a price of US$263 each. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$331, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was just 17% of Earl Austin's stake.

Quanta Services insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Quanta Services Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Quanta Services. In total, insiders sold US$40m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership Of Quanta Services

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Quanta Services insiders own about US$535m worth of shares (which is 1.1% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

