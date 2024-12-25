Insiders own 38% of PTT Synergy Group Berhad (KLSE:PTT) shares but private companies control 45% of the company

Key Insights
-
Significant control over PTT Synergy Group Berhad by private companies implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions
-
59% of the business is held by the top 2 shareholders
-
If you want to know who really controls PTT Synergy Group Berhad (KLSE:PTT), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 45% to be precise, is private companies. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).
And individual insiders on the other hand have a 38% ownership in the company. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time.
In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of PTT Synergy Group Berhad.
What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About PTT Synergy Group Berhad?
Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.
Less than 5% of PTT Synergy Group Berhad is held by institutional investors. This suggests that some funds have the company in their sights, but many have not yet bought shares in it. If the business gets stronger from here, we could see a situation where more institutions are keen to buy. When multiple institutional investors want to buy shares, we often see a rising share price. The past revenue trajectory (shown below) can be an indication of future growth, but there are no guarantees.
We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in PTT Synergy Group Berhad. The company's largest shareholder is Aim Tetap Teguh Group Sdn. Bhd., with ownership of 45%. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 14% and 3.5%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. Interestingly, the bottom two of the top three shareholders also hold the title of Senior Key Executive and Vice Chairman, respectively, suggesting that these insiders have a personal stake in the company.
After doing some more digging, we found that the top 2 shareholders collectively control more than half of the company's shares, implying that they have considerable power to influence the company's decisions.
Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. As far as we can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.
Insider Ownership Of PTT Synergy Group Berhad
The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.
Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.
It seems insiders own a significant proportion of PTT Synergy Group Berhad. It has a market capitalization of just RM488m, and insiders have RM183m worth of shares in their own names. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.
General Public Ownership
The general public-- including retail investors -- own 10% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.
Private Company Ownership
It seems that Private Companies own 45%, of the PTT Synergy Group Berhad stock. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.
Public Company Ownership
It appears to us that public companies own 3.2% of PTT Synergy Group Berhad. We can't be certain but it is quite possible this is a strategic stake. The businesses may be similar, or work together.
Next Steps:
NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.
