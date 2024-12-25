Insiders own 38% of PTT Synergy Group Berhad (KLSE:PTT) shares but private companies control 45% of the company

Key Insights

Significant control over PTT Synergy Group Berhad by private companies implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

59% of the business is held by the top 2 shareholders

38% of PTT Synergy Group Berhad is held by insiders

If you want to know who really controls PTT Synergy Group Berhad (KLSE:PTT), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 45% to be precise, is private companies. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

And individual insiders on the other hand have a 38% ownership in the company. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of PTT Synergy Group Berhad.

KLSE:PTT Ownership Breakdown December 25th 2024

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About PTT Synergy Group Berhad?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Less than 5% of PTT Synergy Group Berhad is held by institutional investors. This suggests that some funds have the company in their sights, but many have not yet bought shares in it. If the business gets stronger from here, we could see a situation where more institutions are keen to buy. When multiple institutional investors want to buy shares, we often see a rising share price. The past revenue trajectory (shown below) can be an indication of future growth, but there are no guarantees.

KLSE:PTT Earnings and Revenue Growth December 25th 2024

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in PTT Synergy Group Berhad. The company's largest shareholder is Aim Tetap Teguh Group Sdn. Bhd., with ownership of 45%. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 14% and 3.5%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. Interestingly, the bottom two of the top three shareholders also hold the title of Senior Key Executive and Vice Chairman, respectively, suggesting that these insiders have a personal stake in the company.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 2 shareholders collectively control more than half of the company's shares, implying that they have considerable power to influence the company's decisions.

