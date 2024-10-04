Insiders At Las Vegas Sands Sold US$2.0b In Stock, Alluding To Potential Weakness

The fact that multiple Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) insiders offloaded a considerable amount of shares over the past year could have raised some eyebrows amongst investors. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Las Vegas Sands

The insider, Miriam Adelson, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$2.0b worth of shares at a price of US$43.23 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$51.97. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was only 18% of Miriam Adelson's holding.

In the last year Las Vegas Sands insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Las Vegas Sands insiders own 24% of the company, worth about US$9.0b. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Las Vegas Sands Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Las Vegas Sands insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. It's heartening that insiders own plenty of stock, but we'd like to see more insider buying, since the last year of Las Vegas Sands insider transactions don't fill us with confidence. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Las Vegas Sands you should know about.

