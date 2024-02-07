Insiders At Intercontinental Exchange Sold US$1.8m In Stock, Alluding To Potential Weakness

In the last year, many Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) insiders sold a substantial stake in the company which may have sparked shareholders' attention. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Intercontinental Exchange Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Founder, Jeffrey Sprecher, sold US$1.6m worth of shares at a price of US$108 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$126. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. This single sale was just 1.2% of Jeffrey Sprecher's stake.

Intercontinental Exchange insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of Intercontinental Exchange

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Intercontinental Exchange insiders own about US$202m worth of shares (which is 0.3% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Intercontinental Exchange Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Intercontinental Exchange shares in the last quarter. It's great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back over the last year, we don't gain confidence from the Intercontinental Exchange insiders selling. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Intercontinental Exchange. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Intercontinental Exchange you should be aware of, and 1 of them doesn't sit too well with us.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

