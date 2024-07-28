Insiders hold 65% of Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT), and they've been buying recently

Key Insights

Significant insider control over Nuvectis Pharma implies vested interests in company growth

51% of the business is held by the top 4 shareholders

Insiders have been buying lately

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. With 65% stake, individual insiders possess the maximum shares in the company. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

It's interesting to note that insiders have been buying shares recently. This could signal that stock prices could go up and insiders are here for it.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Nuvectis Pharma, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Nuvectis Pharma?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Nuvectis Pharma. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Nuvectis Pharma, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Nuvectis Pharma is not owned by hedge funds. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is the CEO Ron Bentsur with 17% of shares outstanding. With 14% and 13% of the shares outstanding respectively, Charles Mosseri-Marlio and Charles Marlio are the second and third largest shareholders.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 4 shareholders control more than half of the company which implies that this group has considerable sway over the company's decision-making.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Nuvectis Pharma

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our information suggests that insiders own more than half of Nuvectis Pharma, Inc.. This gives them effective control of the company. So they have a US$83m stake in this US$127m business. Most would argue this is a positive, showing strong alignment with shareholders. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 21% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Nuvectis Pharma. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks for example - Nuvectis Pharma has 4 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about.

If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

